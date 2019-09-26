As Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Market Value Rose, Holder Bessemer Group Boosted Its Stake; Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Oakworth Capital Raised Position

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 120,164 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, up from 115,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 5.16M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 131.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 29,183 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold VPG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 10.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Aperio Ltd Liability holds 466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 4,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 999,106 shares. Bowling Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 17,182 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 22,612 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 85 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 36,981 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 596 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 12,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,565 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 301,277 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $172.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,499 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

