As Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Market Value Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake; Prescott Group Capital Management Upped Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $1.61 Million; Stock Price Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $282.36. About 71,521 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 10,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,333 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 18,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 24,063 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 12.73% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 50,000 shares to 226,432 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lilis Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested in 0.07% or 205 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs invested in 12,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brinker stated it has 11,447 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 10,796 shares. Natixis reported 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 13,110 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,176 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 11,919 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Charter Trust owns 946 shares. Capital Investors has 0.12% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1.77M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,355 shares. Invesco holds 0.03% or 373,293 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares to 49,689 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc. by 24,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold VPG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.15 million shares or 0.30% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Inv Mgmt Lc has 7,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 2,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell & Adviser Limited Com accumulated 0.16% or 9,662 shares. 16,493 were reported by Parametric Assocs Ltd. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Citigroup invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 17,054 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 229,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 18,600 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 600 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 78,579 shares. Amer Century Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Sei Investments owns 8,738 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).