As Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Market Valuation Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered by $342,380 Its Position; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Position Held by Timber Hill Llc

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 10,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 8,333 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 18,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 111,151 shares traded or 87.60% up from the average. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.52 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares to 253,858 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold VPG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.15 million shares or 0.30% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 8,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Lc reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 60,368 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) owns 85 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0% or 294 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 15,946 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 50,513 shares. 18,600 are owned by Strs Ohio. Millennium Management Lc has 154,313 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Co has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 2,869 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 149,435 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 7,750 shares. 33,529 are owned by Eqis Cap Management. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 4,800 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.61M shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 124,203 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 177,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 40,500 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 114,911 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 138,073 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 118,975 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 15,549 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability owns 95,803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.