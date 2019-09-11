As Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Value Declined, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed by $375,300 Its Position; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Share Value Rose While Springowl Associates Decreased by $840,000 Its Holding

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 96,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 117,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 17,548 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 09/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase “World of Solutions” at ELECRAMA 2018; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 26%; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces lndustry’s First IHLP® lnductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Applications; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Commercial MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $810.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 13,879 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 99,008 shares to 281,372 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com owns 2.51M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 2,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mondrian Partners Ltd stated it has 186,372 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 25,112 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 800 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street invested in 70,312 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 26,714 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,345 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 865,400 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 41 shares. State Street accumulated 4.37 million shares. Smith Graham Com Investment Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 338,740 shares.

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 63.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.6 per share. VSH’s profit will be $31.77 million for 19.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Lp has 0.6% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 41,500 shares. 954,735 are owned by Principal Fin. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 548 shares. Bogle Inv Management Lp De has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Sei Investments has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 83,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Moreover, Ellington Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 30,800 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 39,355 shares. Products Prtn Limited invested in 0.07% or 167,200 shares.