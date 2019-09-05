As Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Declined, Holder Walthausen & Company Lowered Position by $1.49 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder St Germain D J Co Has Boosted Its Position

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 28/03/2018 – TIM COOK SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD HAVE REGULATED ITSELF: RECODE; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia demands more answers from Facebook on data misuse; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 83,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 649,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, down from 732,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 649,675 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 26%; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 63.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.6 per share. VSH’s profit will be $31.78 million for 18.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 26,759 shares stake. Us Bank De reported 800 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Mondrian Investment Prns Limited stated it has 0.11% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 559,989 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 88,600 shares. James Inv invested in 0.2% or 165,352 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 814 shares. 352,318 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. State Street owns 4.37 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 346 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 0% or 48,703 shares. Argi Limited Liability accumulated 22,283 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.14% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Its Smallest Automotive Grade IHLP® Inductors for Under the Hood Applications – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Vishay Intertechnology 2.5 A IGBT and MOSFET Driver Delivers Increased Efficiency for Inverter Stages – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology MLCCs Now Available With Reduced Lead Times – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 NYSE:VSH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5,960 shares to 52,244 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 36,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH) by 24,880 shares to 326,818 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Sm (VB) by 92,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,524 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.