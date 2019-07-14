As Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Market Value Declined, Principal Financial Group Has Cut by $620,334 Its Position; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shares Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Stake by $406,252

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 662,839 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 34,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.54 million, down from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 1.09M shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 18.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. VSH’s profit will be $57.77 million for 9.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.57% negative EPS growth.

