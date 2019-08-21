As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lowered Holding; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Micron Technology Com Com (MU) by $377,200 as Stock Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.88. About 819,906 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 2.59M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 1.05 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability accumulated 7,870 shares. Bluemar Management Ltd reported 49,888 shares. 46,866 are owned by Fulton Bancshares Na. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 1,876 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 6,956 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 227,386 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 1,962 shares. Brown Mgmt holds 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,866 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Annex Advisory Services Llc holds 11,715 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 39,872 shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Condor Capital Management stated it has 0.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.62 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf by 7,140 shares to 24,542 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) by 11,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 3.49M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Platinum Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 2.56M shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.09 million were accumulated by Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation. 279,706 are held by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk). Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 14,348 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0.83% or 62,097 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 359,459 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Hill Cap Management L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.03M shares. Synovus Corporation holds 59,632 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 27,185 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 8,400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 27.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.