As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $377,832; Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut Stake in Citigroup (C) by $938,618 as Share Value Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares to 35,730 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,331 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,397 shares. Blair William Il holds 2.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2.63M shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0.18% or 14,323 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 322,718 shares. Tctc Ltd Llc accumulated 12,026 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fca Tx reported 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northstar Grp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,213 shares. Markel stated it has 2.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chickasaw Limited Liability accumulated 49,001 shares. Papp L Roy invested 4.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). James Investment Inc invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,164 shares. Randolph Inc owns 182,079 shares. Bluespruce Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.35 million shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 153,026 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 88,917 shares. Twin Capital Management holds 1.13% or 369,250 shares in its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.42 million shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.33% or 297,208 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 2.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.19% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 5.19 million shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,623 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 23,305 shares. Ajo LP reported 1.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gladius Management LP holds 139,152 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 11,645 shares. Summit Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mcf Advisors Llc holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

