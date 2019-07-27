As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Incline Global Management Lowered Stake; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, First Mercantile Trust Co Has Decreased Stake

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 161,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,306 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, down from 288,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 10,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,530 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.83 million shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Airlines Drop as Southwest Forecast Spurs Anxiety on Fares; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in #Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS LAST INSPECTION ON THE PLANE WAS APRIL 15

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,790 shares to 22,960 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).