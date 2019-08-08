As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Holder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $17.80 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85M shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prns Partnership has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ems Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1,227 shares. 667 are owned by Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. American Insurance Com Tx holds 2.72% or 29,070 shares. Oregon-based Vista Prtnrs has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,095 are held by Hollencrest Cap Mgmt. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd reported 1,615 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap stated it has 4,230 shares. 355 were reported by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 395 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4.94M were reported by Northern Corporation. Oak Associate Ltd Oh holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,458 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

