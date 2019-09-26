As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Holder Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Holding; Lyon Street Capital Decreased 8X8 New (EGHT) Holding by $335,472; Stock Value Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 112,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50M, down from 127,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 948,487 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT)

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 55,336 shares to 175,191 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 93,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 38,182 shares to 53,023 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

