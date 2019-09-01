As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position by $2.22 Million

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 3.15M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Long-Term Investors in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MoneyGram News: MGI Stock Soars on Ripple Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MoneyGram is Down Nearly 80% in a Year: What’s Further? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: MGI shares against MoneyGram International, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram International Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

