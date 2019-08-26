As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Gotham Asset Management Decreased by $4.12 Million Its Holding; Sand Hill Global Advisors Stake in Facebook (FB) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 26,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45M, down from 125,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 7.05M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Investigation Over Data Abuse; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 16/05/2018 – Wylie, a Whistleblower on His Former Employer, Previously Said Cambridge Improperly Stockpiled User Data From Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 16/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No, Facebook should not become a nonprofit; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares to 15,559 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,848 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

