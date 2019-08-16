As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, First Commonwealth Financial Decreased Its Position; Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Rose While Timber Creek Capital Management Has Increased Position

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh holds 258,599 shares. Edgemoor Investment Inc invested in 4.88% or 195,228 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,878 shares. Cambridge Rech accumulated 1.19M shares. Dodge And Cox reported 12,400 shares stake. 61,997 were reported by Legacy Prtn Inc. Jolley Asset Ltd owns 3.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,264 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schnieders Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 41,515 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,907 shares. 46,088 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Smith Salley And Associate has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 37,566 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Sky Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 157,610 are owned by Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.