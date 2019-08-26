As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Upped by $9.64 Million Its Holding; Ami Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Laboratory Amer H Com New (LH) by $2.21 Million

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1424.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 61,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,115 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.89 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (LH) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 14,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 222,610 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.06M, up from 208,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $165.49. About 108,035 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019

