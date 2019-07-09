As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake; As Cbs (CBS) Market Valuation Declined, Primecap Management Company Cut Its Stake by $3.53 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 183.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 9,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 6.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.15 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.39M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER SPENDING +3.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Fires Fresh Volley in Legal Battle for Control of CBS; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – @CBS is basing its continued fight against Redstone on this from judge bouchard: “particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent bd governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 17/05/2018 – Delaware Judge Denies CBS Request for Temporary Restraining Order Against Redstone Family – Court Ruling; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 112,625 shares to 8.76M shares, valued at $177.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 70,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.30 million for 11.10 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year's $1.12 per share. CBS's profit will be $442.30 million for 11.10 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 171,600 shares. Paradigm Asset Llc owns 25,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 19,515 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 56,315 were reported by Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj. National Pension Ser owns 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 415,226 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 128,808 shares stake. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 188,437 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 178 shares. First Fincl Corp In holds 0.01% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 14,289 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 9,120 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 137 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Rech And Invest Mngmt reported 10,580 shares stake. Mawer Mgmt invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 16,300 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Com invested in 0.5% or 11,263 shares. Guardian Investment accumulated 43,146 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 110,260 shares. Archon Prns Lc reported 101,560 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 800,796 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Profit Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 5,404 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1,725 shares. Sol Cap Management reported 2,636 shares stake. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 30,938 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Bessemer Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 11,195 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital accumulated 2.17% or 409,076 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.