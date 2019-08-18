As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lowered Stake; Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Holding in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) by $2.72 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 93,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 686,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22 million, down from 780,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.01M market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 709,849 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 11,847 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $124.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 60,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche i-banking head may get the boot – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 75,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 26,161 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 171,535 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 487,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Company holds 646,810 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Coatue Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 39,415 shares. 44,121 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0% or 29,100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 108,082 shares. 8,037 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. 1.76 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. D E Shaw & holds 136,826 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability has 486,338 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,323 shares to 9,158 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.