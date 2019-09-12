As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lowered Position by $498,240; Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Cerner (CERN) Position by $4.76 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 10,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $178.41. About 3.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 65,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 746,380 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.18B for 31.19 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 29.25 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

