As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Decreased Stake; Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Upped Boeing Co. (BA) Stake

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 26,879 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, up from 25,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 10,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33M shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $594.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,115 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 107,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,920 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $159.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,100 shares to 35,183 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway New Class B (BRKB) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdom Tree Emrg Mkts Hi Div (DEM).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.