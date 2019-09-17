As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Its Position; As First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lifted Its Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 533,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.35M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 238,304 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,461 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, down from 39,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $175.51. About 3.55 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aspiriant Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,799 shares. Pictet Financial Bank And Tru, Bahamas-based fund reported 12,870 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 115 shares. Benin Mngmt stated it has 57,345 shares. Highland Cap Management reported 88,840 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs accumulated 82,996 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York invested in 0.46% or 17,800 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,871 shares. Moreover, Farmers Savings Bank has 2.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,156 shares. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Everett Harris Com Ca accumulated 1,662 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 2,837 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Real Estate Select Sector Spdr by 52,694 shares to 206,358 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mar (IUSB) by 54,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.68 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 67,740 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $267.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 151,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).