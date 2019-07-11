As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $488,124; Ppl Com (PPL) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,492 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 72,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 3.89 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 99,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,407 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 655,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 6.54 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $403.14M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PPL Corp (PPL) PT Raised to $34 at Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.98B for 33.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com.Au published: “Better buy: Afterpay v Visa? – Motley Fool Australia” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.