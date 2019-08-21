As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Seatown Holdings Has Raised Position; Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Valuation Declined While Ckw Financial Group Boosted Stake by $1.10 Million

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 3.79M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 155,311 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares to 286,880 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,708 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

