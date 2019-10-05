As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $931,951; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut by $2.18 Million Its Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 151,668 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.32 million, down from 157,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 181,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 272,015 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, down from 453,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pan American Silver for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 1.63 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 566.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $29.66M for 29.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,743 shares to 366,408 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,479 shares to 224,264 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 29,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.