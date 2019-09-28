As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $305,691; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Altfest L J & Company Upped Position by $529,116

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 45,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 235.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 6,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 8,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Abbott (ABT) Announces FDA Approves its “Low Dose,” Recharge-Free Spinal Cord Stimulation System for People Living with Chronic Pain – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sanof (SNY), Abbott (ABT) Partner to Integrate Glucose Sensing and Insulin Delivery Technologies – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advances in Biotechnology May Offer Cancer Patients Renewed Hope – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 17,681 shares to 4,569 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 285,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,776 shares to 50,906 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based AI Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

