As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Holder Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed by $1.91 Million Its Holding; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Upped Position by $4.28 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc analyzed 12,750 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,865 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 27,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $403.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 3.05M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 7.29M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,839 shares to 94,898 shares, valued at $20.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 5,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.51 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year's $1.21 per share. V's profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.51 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.