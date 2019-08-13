As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Its Holding; Salient Trust Company Lta Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 3,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,630 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.55M, down from 231,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 2.11 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.83 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Point Limited Com invested in 1.50 million shares. Delaware-based Cypress Cap Llc has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.93% or 1.94M shares. Mai Cap stated it has 107,470 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 667,457 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 742,672 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 328,558 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. 14,347 are held by Eqis Cap. Sunbelt Secs invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 152,719 shares in its portfolio. Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.79% or 12,760 shares in its portfolio. 538,944 are held by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh. 47,430 were accumulated by Capital Intll Ltd Ca. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,393 shares. Tcw Gp stated it has 3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares to 124,709 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,847 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Lc has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Johnson Gp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Proffitt And Goodson has 1,319 shares. Verus Fincl Incorporated holds 0.91% or 29,140 shares. 2,909 are owned by Convergence Limited Liability Company. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Company has 5,330 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A reported 41,531 shares. Texas Comml Bank Tx holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,700 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Forte Cap Lc Adv owns 0.37% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,711 shares. Moreover, Davidson Invest Advsr has 1.87% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc reported 38,251 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.47% or 1.30 million shares. White Elm Capital invested in 110,900 shares.

