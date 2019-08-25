As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Holding by $12.92 Million; Hartford Financial Management Has Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $528,606

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 13,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,894 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 31,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Visa (V) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 82,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 608,857 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.10M, up from 526,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advsr Inc holds 0.11% or 2,070 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Management holds 1.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 75,336 shares. Marsico Cap Ltd Liability holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.26 million shares. Moreover, Consulate has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,444 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 45,000 shares. 24,273 are owned by Evercore Wealth Lc. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 30,801 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr reported 25,845 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gluskin Sheff And Assocs accumulated 1.09% or 117,541 shares. Oak Ridge Invests owns 168,487 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 8.84M shares. Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 36,914 shares. Kistler accumulated 100 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,000 shares to 126,500 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52.56M shares, and cut its stake in Dillards (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.22% stake. Alphamark invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 5,779 shares. Moreover, Convergence Inv Lc has 0.93% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 851,087 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.82% or 153,146 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Natl Bank & Tru Communications Of Newtown stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Maryland Cap Mngmt invested in 7,059 shares. Tpg Group Inc (Sbs) Advisors Inc stated it has 3.42 million shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation has 204,090 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.27% or 93,901 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa invested in 0.41% or 119,591 shares. 143,897 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation.

