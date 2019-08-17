As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; As Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Stock Value Rose, Martin & Company Increased Position by $1.20 Million

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 467,404 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has 29,361 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 15,514 shares stake. Andra Ap holds 0.17% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 45,000 shares. Bridges Inv Inc holds 0.02% or 4,240 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has 4,566 shares. Hartford Finance Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 58 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,384 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 31,713 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Guardian Trust accumulated 19,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 19 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Incorporated Ny holds 5.56% or 145,864 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc has 25,108 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 322,718 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 2.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 42,790 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 37,911 shares. Sky Invest Grp Limited Liability Company owns 2,967 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce Co accumulated 2,791 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Co has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bluecrest Mgmt has 2,261 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 372,861 shares. Blume holds 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 6,573 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 227,129 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,315 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc reported 3.75% stake.

