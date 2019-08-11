As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Benin Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.29 Million; Lau Associates Trimmed Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $807,048

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 4.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,065 shares to 10,939 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

