As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Increased Holding by $3.34 Million; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.55 Million; Stock Price Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 19,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 56,201 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, up from 36,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 10.00 million shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,741 are owned by Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited. Michigan-based Liberty Mngmt has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Cap Advsr stated it has 40,868 shares. Chemung Canal Commerce accumulated 4.62% or 148,392 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn L P, California-based fund reported 38,497 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated stated it has 89,056 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Parkwood Limited reported 71,267 shares stake. Accredited Investors has 0.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,639 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt accumulated 260,291 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd invested in 4,950 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Holderness Invests Communications invested in 3.85% or 63,296 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.66 million shares. Caprock Inc holds 118,538 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc has invested 5.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $243.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 14,145 shares to 55,743 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 18,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,095 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

