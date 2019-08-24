As Visa (V) Stock Rose, White Elm Capital Has Cut Its Position by $3.93 Million; As Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Stock Value Declined, Banc Funds Co Raised by $875,056 Its Holding

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 143,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34 million, down from 168,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 31,252 shares as the company's stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 255,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 223,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 5,145 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43,895 activity. On Thursday, July 25 DUNCAN GEORGE L bought $28,478 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) or 1,000 shares. PEDROSO LUIS M bought 67 shares worth $1,914.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 80,061 shares to 104,960 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 117,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,027 shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Bank (PDOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold EBTC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 14,008 shares. 900 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,057 were reported by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,890 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,396 shares. Amer Research Management accumulated 0.03% or 3,196 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Com Of Vermont holds 1,253 shares. 45,100 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). California-based Denali Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 10,874 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 23,795 shares.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares to 324,892 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)