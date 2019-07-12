As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; As Netapp (NTAP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 2.97 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 31,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 852,997 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 474,310 shares to 73,673 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 194,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,663 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miura Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 8.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 43,292 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Liability Company owns 132,137 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd owns 27,843 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Cim Lc has invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dillon And Associates holds 6.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 119,652 shares. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability holds 3.54% or 40,000 shares. Duff Phelps Investment has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raymond James Fincl Advisors accumulated 943,259 shares. Security Natl reported 1.21% stake. 52,517 are held by Markston Intll Limited Liability Corp. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Monetta Fin invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Par reported 1.3% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,837 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund owns 4,910 shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc owns 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 380,027 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Llc accumulated 212 shares. 4.35M were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability. Brown Advisory holds 53,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 44,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intll invested 0.48% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,290 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 520,545 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nomura Asset Com invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.97% or 311,370 shares.