As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted Position; As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Has Decreased by $3.05 Million Its Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $183.45. About 3.11 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42M, down from 8.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 699,447 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.85M for 253.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

