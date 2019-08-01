As Visa (V) Stock Rose, South Street Advisors Decreased by $497,172 Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Holding by $11.19 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 80,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 67,587 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 148,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 2.79 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 114,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83 million, down from 117,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $181.43. About 3.88M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.72 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

