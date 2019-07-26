As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Has Increased Its Holding; Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Share Value Declined While Rutabaga Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.59 Million

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 2,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,465 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41M, up from 76,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $182.99. About 2.25 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 198,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 481,052 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 282,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 82,557 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Continue Service to Co Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH); 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust invested in 278,653 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles reported 2,125 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 426,974 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Argent Tru Company reported 77,758 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Edmp Inc reported 8.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 43,400 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 1.08 million shares. Dumont Blake Investment Limited Company reported 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gam Ag accumulated 1.83% or 278,701 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Qci Asset Inc Ny reported 0.02% stake. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wendell David Associate reported 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,488 shares to 224,592 shares, valued at $26.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,002 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” published on July 01, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares to 109,116 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,279 shares, and cut its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 882,081 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank invested 0.08% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Ameriprise Fincl has 97,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 55,625 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 51,900 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 49,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 76,831 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 46,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 1.05 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). State Street invested in 0% or 242,992 shares. Friess Assocs Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH).