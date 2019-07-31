As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Shareholder Golub Group Cut Its Position; Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position as Market Value Rose

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,033 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.99M, down from 290,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $180.55. About 2.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 470,541 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 6,944 shares to 30,521 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 182,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.58M were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Bb&T owns 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 96,846 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 11,798 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Argyle Capital owns 41,075 shares. 1,967 were accumulated by Callahan Advsr Ltd Company. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc reported 0.11% stake. Schulhoff & accumulated 10,820 shares. Burns J W And Incorporated holds 32,366 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 52,508 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 185,249 shares. 50,766 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Numerixs Invest reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Orleans Capital La has 1.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,650 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 49,805 shares. Sabal Trust reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,414 shares to 15,939 shares, valued at $27.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability Com invested in 39,237 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,228 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 4,629 shares. Moreover, Tiger Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 163,000 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.14% or 35,684 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,273 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested in 32,027 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.66% or 238,564 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Pwr reported 2.51% stake. Baystate Wealth Management holds 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,393 shares. Underhill Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,556 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd stated it has 383,505 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Inc owns 2,791 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.