As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.24 Million; Oneok New (OKE) Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $52.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 767,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.71 million, down from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 1.60 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 170,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.67M, down from 204,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,190 shares to 46,095 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 790,576 shares to 797,200 shares, valued at $28.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 224,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $310.86M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.