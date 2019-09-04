As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Knightsbridge Asset Management Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position as Shares Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 54,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 58,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.64 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 1.95M shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $719.35 million for 14.08 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares to 819,615 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).