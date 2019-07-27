As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Holder Omers Administration Has Lowered Holding; As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stock Price Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 173,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.83 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,283 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 32,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 652,547 shares traded or 134.04% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $68.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,532 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset invested in 0% or 2,640 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Ameriprise reported 323,579 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability reported 2.61M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl owns 328,095 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Street owns 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2.29M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 350,153 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Profund Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,837 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 607,437 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 50,371 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 53,612 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 209,325 shares to 663,010 shares, valued at $96.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 78,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).