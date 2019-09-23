As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Holder Golub Group Has Lifted Position; Covalent Partners Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Lowered by $406,215

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 7,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 295,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.23M, up from 288,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 1.74 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 2,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 43,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 315,048 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 15.27 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,664 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 208,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,408 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

