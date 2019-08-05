As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position by $34.48 Million; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Continues to Hold Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR)

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 4.13M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 207,423 shares as the company's stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.10M, up from 792,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 663,560 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,801 shares to 145,370 shares, valued at $171.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 20,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,480 shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Da Davidson & Company holds 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 7,103 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Lc has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,251 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fiera reported 6,483 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,513 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.57 million shares or 1.81% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 4,725 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 2,235 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cohen Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,064 shares. 1832 Asset Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bahl And Gaynor reported 1,640 shares.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.03 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed reported 3.08 million shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 284,760 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 538,944 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.84% or 22,798 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) reported 1.43% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 145.36M shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 610,270 shares. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jnba Advisors owns 6,329 shares. Kentucky-based Regent Inv Lc has invested 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 562,987 shares. Veritas Management Llp reported 4,970 shares. Murphy Cap Management stated it has 75,336 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings.