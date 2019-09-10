As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased by $583,440 Its Holding; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $355,851; Share Price Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 6,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 168,155 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, down from 174,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 1.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 87,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, down from 91,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.44. About 5.55M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 14,187 shares to 47,964 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Growth Etf Trust (IWF) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.39 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Management Limited Co holds 8,498 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 207,721 shares. Eqis Management has 55,867 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Palladium Partners Limited Liability holds 5,800 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Investment Management has 0.74% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 88,222 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 142,392 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Llc reported 1.39M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 4,233 shares. Community State Bank Na holds 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 8,491 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Convergence Invest Prtn has 0.81% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 65,296 shares. Advisor Prns stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 12,000 are held by Howard Capital Mngmt. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 174,027 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,956 were reported by Northeast Consultants. Eagle Capital Management Lc owns 30,938 shares. First Bancorp accumulated 28,620 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research has 1.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 2.09% or 78,444 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 2.39M shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 1,757 shares. 13,612 were reported by Montecito National Bank And. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 19,789 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.52% or 20,447 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp owns 1,363 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Adirondack Communication reported 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Liability holds 2.12% or 126,685 shares. 2,213 were reported by Northstar Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYZ) by 20,708 shares to 66,772 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 30.67 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.