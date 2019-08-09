As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $9.64 Million; Woodstock Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $583,692; Market Value Declined

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1424.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 61,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,115 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $178.18. About 2.80 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $335.2. About 1.29M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 57,137 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.27M shares. Personal Advsr accumulated 2,935 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meyer Handelman accumulated 45,298 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,449 shares. Waters Parkerson Company Ltd Liability Company holds 11,453 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 19,796 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 4,933 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Fincl Svcs reported 7,000 shares. Markel stated it has 94,400 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & Com Inc reported 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wms Partners has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chilton Cap Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,450 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 7,002 shares to 171,411 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 147,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,732 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,715 shares. Lmr Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,637 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,575 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 37,911 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scharf Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1,745 shares. Hilltop Holdings Inc, Texas-based fund reported 21,159 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,134 shares. Rothschild Prns Lc holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 36,125 shares. Bailard owns 69,668 shares. Florida-based Polen Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 7.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd owns 532,160 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Skylands Lc stated it has 1.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).