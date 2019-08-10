As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Increased by $386,880 Its Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Raised by $10.93 Million Its Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 59.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,661 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 4,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.27% or 276,002 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Philadelphia holds 0.06% or 2,375 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ls Inv Advsrs Llc reported 0.23% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company owns 649,348 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Friess Assocs Limited Liability holds 1.16% or 59,434 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc owns 140,743 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 94,884 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). David R Rahn & has 0.73% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,225 shares. Jennison Associates Llc holds 2.28% or 8.60M shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 62,995 shares. 91,028 were accumulated by Thematic Prns Ltd Liability.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,060 shares to 146,230 shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,369 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chatham Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Princeton Strategies Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,091 shares. Raymond James Na holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 119,056 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com owns 5,765 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 2.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverpark Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2.71% or 75,893 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Puzo Michael J has invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Old Natl Comml Bank In has 175,006 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Windacre Partnership Limited Co holds 11.67% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Ltd Partnership invested in 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Calamos Lc reported 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 11,679 are owned by Regentatlantic Llc. Eagle Ridge Inv Management accumulated 86,871 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,779 shares to 2,216 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,789 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Continue Gains, Closing Higher Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.