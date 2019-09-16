As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Bluespruce Investments LP Has Boosted Position; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Its Semtech (SMTC) Stake by $1.99 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 41,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 271,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 610,650 shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications; 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 77,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.26 million, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.30M for 42.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

