As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lifted Holding by $908,423; Parus Finance Uk LTD Lowered Twitter (TWTR) Stake as Stock Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 232.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 5,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 78.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 719,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 191,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, down from 911,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.18% or 10,014 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 88,155 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Intl Sarl reported 89,890 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith And reported 0.47% stake. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp invested in 0.03% or 1,725 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ftb Inc holds 0.17% or 12,893 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 0.59% or 368,783 shares in its portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management invested in 19,109 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Martin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.25 million shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 120,114 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America, a New York-based fund reported 51,131 shares. Excalibur Management owns 11,065 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 43,136 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,489 shares to 3,843 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 275,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,816 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 106.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

