As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Benin Management Decreased by $1.29 Million Its Stake; Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Holding Held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,760 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 39,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 169,147 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.37. About 4.50M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 59,490 shares to 55,631 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,672 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).