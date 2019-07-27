As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.10 Million; Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 144,569 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 20,790 shares to 351,624 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr by 99,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management holds 2.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 48,771 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.39 million shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 35,262 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs has 1.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 117,541 shares. Cornerstone Capital, a California-based fund reported 19,617 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alleghany De reported 1.14M shares stake. State Bank has 0.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 40,855 shares. Westpac Corp holds 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 638,926 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 59 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vanguard Group Inc invested in 145.36 million shares. Cohen Capital Management has invested 1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.28% or 43,718 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Best Blue Chip for Third Quarter – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.05% or 40,355 shares. Piedmont Invest stated it has 11,491 shares. 136,213 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 0.05% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 12,283 shares. 41,270 were reported by Systematic Fincl L P. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 78,026 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 4.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allstate reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 17,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Legal General Gru Public Limited Co accumulated 156,841 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 15,743 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 55,608 shares. 648,389 are held by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $20.18 million for 21.63 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.