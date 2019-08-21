As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Windacre Partnership Has Increased Stake; Inca Investments Maintains Stake in Brf Sa (BRFS)

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05M, up from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 3.62 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 05/03/2018 – BRF board meeting to go ahead despite latest fraud allegations; 16/03/2018 – Brazil temporarily halts BRF poultry production, exports to EU; 23/04/2018 – BRF Sees More Upheaval as CEO Drummond Resigns After Four Months; 23/04/2018 – Brazil’s Kroton buys rival Somos in education deal worth up to $1.8 bln; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA CEO: BRF CASE DIDN’T HAVE EFFECT ON EXPORTS; 11/04/2018 – BRF Board Fight Intensifies as Cruz Exits Diniz-Proposed Slate; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS HIS PENÍNSULA INVESTMENT VEHICLE IS ‘LONG TERM INVESTOR’ IN BRF; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS SUGGESTING PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WAS HIS IDEA; 27/04/2018 – PETROS AND PREVI SAY NEW BOARD OF BRAZIL’S BRF IS INDEPENDENT, SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH MANAGEMENT; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 791,200 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 144,906 shares. Provident Trust Communication invested in 11% or 1.90 million shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has 1.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 35,684 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 4,266 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn owns 20,225 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd has 0.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 9,943 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 1.11M shares. Sandler Capital Management reported 69,917 shares stake. Beaumont Partners Limited Co holds 2.12% or 126,685 shares. Tdam Usa reported 124,724 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Country Tru Fincl Bank holds 252,764 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.