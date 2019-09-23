As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted by $11.13 Million Its Stake; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding by $833,000 as Share Price Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 64,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 149,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.90 million, up from 84,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 1.50M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 70,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 2.70M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 48,542 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $54.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 264,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,229 shares. West Chester Capital Advsrs accumulated 2.73% or 12,056 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 86,599 shares. Systematic Finance Management Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Skylands Ltd Liability reported 83,100 shares stake. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raymond James Assoc owns 2.42M shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.97% or 57,990 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,700 shares. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Haverford reported 12,409 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.73% stake. Chevy Chase Holding Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Palestra Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 534,833 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.